Preview: Eerste blik op de Samsung QN65S95B QD-OLED-tv

Ondertussen heeft Samsung ook geantwoord op een aantal vragen van de Deense collega’s van FlatpanelsHD in verband met deze subpixelstructuur.

It is not a typical RGB stripe pixel – but our proprietary structure optimized to enhance the core user experience of color and HDR. We selected this new pixel structure in order to optimize optical characteristics of QD-Display like brightness, color gamut and durability. Each pixel of QD-Display has an individual Red, Green and Blue – 3 primary sub pixels.

…

The artifact pointed out also can be seen on conventional LCD and OLED displays using RGB stripe. Similar phenomenon is observed on the sides (Left and Right) side when displaying bright high contrast edge on conventional display products.

…

Displays with better contrast modulation performance and wider color gamut and greater contrast ratio will accentuate this artifact. Because QD-Display has the widest color gamut, superior contrast ratio and new sub pixel structure, this artifact could be visible.

…

Having said that we believe that for the vast majority of use cases this is not an issue. For life-like color and HDR performance (Cinema and gaming) this display will provide the most elevated experience.