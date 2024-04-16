Nieuws Entertainment Streamingdiensten

DTS:X komt naar Disney+ vanaf mei

16 april 2024 2 Minuten 0 Reacties
Disney+ DTS:X

DTS:X komt naar Disney+ vanaf de maand mei. Het audioformaat zal straks naast Dolby Atmos bestaan op de streamingdienst.

Disney Plus

Disney+ start in de maand mei met DTS:X. Het audioformaat verschilt praktisch gezien van Dolby Atmos, maar toch komen deze standaarden in veel opzichten overeen. DTS:X is net als Dolby Atmos gebaseerd op audio-objecten in een 3D-ruimte maar in tegenstelling tot Dolby Atmos is voor DTS:X geen speciale luidsprekerconfiguratie vereist. Je hebt dus niet per se extra speakers nodig, bijvoorbeeld boven de luisterpositie. Maar, om het optimale uit de DTS:X-track te halen is dit, en dan met name de luidsprekers boven de luisterpositie, vanzelfsprekend wel aan te raden. Meer kun je lezen over DTS:X in dit artikel.

DTS:X bestaat straks naast Dolby Atmos op de streamingdienst. Waarschijnlijk heb je, wanneer beide audioformaten voor een film en serie beschikbaar zijn, de keuze tussen de audioformaten. Vanaf 15 mei is de eerste content met het audioformaat beschikbaar.

Following its record-breaking success as the biggest IMAX exclusive event release ever, “Queen Rock Montreal” will make its global streaming premiere May 15 on Disney+ as the first concert film available with IMAX Enhanced sound powered by DTS. It will debut alongside the availability of IMAX Enhanced sound for 18 fan-favorite Marvel films that will immerse subscribers in the action like never before. The announcement was made today by Disney+, IMAX Corporation, and DTS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc.

Naast de concertfilm van Queen zijn er achttien Marvel-films beschikbaar in het audioformaat vanaf 15 mei. Het gaat om de volgende films:

  • Ant-Man and the Wasp
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
  • Avengers: Infinity War
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Black Panther
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Black Widow
  • Captain America: Civil War
  • Captain Marvel
  • Doctor Strange
  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • Eternals
  • Guardians of the Galaxy (Vol. 2)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy (Vol. 3)
  • The Marvels
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Thor: Ragnarok
  • Thor: Love & Thunder
Bron Disney+

