Xbox voegt veel titels toe aan backward compatibility- en FPS Boost-lijsten

Om het twintigjarig bestaan van het merk Xbox te vieren, brengt Microsoft nog eens 76 titels naar het backward compatibility-programma van het bedrijf. Twee jaar geleden werd er een halt toegeroepen aan de voortzetting van de lijst, maar nu kun je dus nog veel meer games spelen op de spelcomputer. Houd er rekening mee dat dit de laatste keer is dat Microsoft iets aan de lijst toevoegt en dat er in de toekomst geen titels meer bijkomen (tenzij er wat de vieren valt dan, misschien).
De onderstaande lijst met games, die uitgebracht werden voor Xbox (360) beschikken allemaal over Auto HDR of Series X en Series S, terwijl games voor de eerste Microsof-spelcomputer genieten van een hogere resolutie. De lijst met games hebben we hieronder overgenomen. Hier lees je waarom backward compatibility belangrijk is.
Lijst met bc-games
- 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
- Aces of the Galaxy
- Advent Rising
- Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
- Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
- Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth
- Bankshot Billiards 2
- Beautiful Katamari
- Binary Domain
- Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
- Cloning Clyde
- Conan
- Darwinia+
- Dead or Alive Ultimate
- Dead or Alive 3
- Dead or Alive 4
- Death by Cube
- Disney Universe
- Disney’s Chicken Little
- Elements of Destruction
- F.E.A.R.
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin
- F.E.A.R. 3
- F.E.A.R. Files
- The First Templar
- Gladius
- Gunvalkyrie
- Islands of Wakfu
- Lego The Lord of the Rings
- Manhunt
- Max Payne
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
- Max Payne 3
- Mini Ninjas
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
- MX vs. ATV Alive
- MX vs. ATV Untamed
- NIER
- Novadrome
- Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
- Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
- Otogi: Myth of Demons
- Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
- The Outfit
- Outpost Kaloki X
- Quake Arena Arcade
- R.A.W. – Realms of Ancient War
- Red Dead Revolver
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Ridge Racer 6
- Rio
- Risen
- Risen 2: Dark Waters
- Rock of Ages
- Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
- Scramble
- Screwjumper!
- Secret Weapons Over Normandy
- Skate 2
- SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
- SpongeBob’s Truth or Square
- Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition
- Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Switchball
- Thrillville
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- Time Pilot
- TimeSplitters 2
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
- Toy Story Mania!
- Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
- Viva Piñata: Party Animals
- Warlords
Nieuwe Xbox FPS Boost-games
Daarnaast mogen elf games op de bovenstaande lijst rekenen op de FPS Boost-functionaliteit van Xbox. Daar bovenop komen nog eens 26 andere titels die een hogere framerate kregen dan voorheen. Die lijst vind je hieronder.
- lan Wake
- Assassin’s Creed
- Binary Domain
- Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
- Darksiders
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Disney’s Chicken Little
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age II
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- F.E.A.R.
- F.E.A.R. 3
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable III
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 3
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Kameo: Elements of Power
- Lego The Lord of the Rings
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Mirror’s Edge
- Nier
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Rock of Ages
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
- Sonic Generations
- Sonic Unleashed
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
Tot slot maakt Microsoft bekend welke games op het Xbox Cloud Gaming-platform mogen rekenen op dezelfde FPS Boost.
- Battlefield 4
- Beholder Complete Edition
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dragon Age: Origins
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Evil Within 2
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable III
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- The Gardens Between
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Kameo: Elements of Power
- MotoGP 20
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Prey
- ReCore
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Steep
- Titanfall 2
- Two Point Hospital
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
Laat een reactie achter
Reacties (0)