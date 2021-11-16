Xbox voegt veel titels toe aan backward compatibility- en FPS Boost-lijsten

Om het twintigjarig bestaan van het merk Xbox te vieren, brengt Microsoft nog eens 76 titels naar het backward compatibility-programma van het bedrijf. Twee jaar geleden werd er een halt toegeroepen aan de voortzetting van de lijst, maar nu kun je dus nog veel meer games spelen op de spelcomputer. Houd er rekening mee dat dit de laatste keer is dat Microsoft iets aan de lijst toevoegt en dat er in de toekomst geen titels meer bijkomen (tenzij er wat de vieren valt dan, misschien).

De onderstaande lijst met games, die uitgebracht werden voor Xbox (360) beschikken allemaal over Auto HDR of Series X en Series S, terwijl games voor de eerste Microsof-spelcomputer genieten van een hogere resolutie. De lijst met games hebben we hieronder overgenomen. Hier lees je waarom backward compatibility belangrijk is.

Lijst met bc-games

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

Aces of the Galaxy

Advent Rising

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth

Bankshot Billiards 2

Beautiful Katamari

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Cloning Clyde

Conan

Darwinia+

Dead or Alive Ultimate

Dead or Alive 3

Dead or Alive 4

Death by Cube

Disney Universe

Disney’s Chicken Little

Elements of Destruction

F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin

F.E.A.R. 3

F.E.A.R. Files

The First Templar

Gladius

Gunvalkyrie

Islands of Wakfu

Lego The Lord of the Rings

Manhunt

Max Payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Max Payne 3

Mini Ninjas

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Untamed

NIER

Novadrome

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

Otogi: Myth of Demons

Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

The Outfit

Outpost Kaloki X

Quake Arena Arcade

R.A.W. – Realms of Ancient War

Red Dead Revolver

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Ridge Racer 6

Rio

Risen

Risen 2: Dark Waters

Rock of Ages

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

Scramble

Screwjumper!

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Skate 2

SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition

Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Switchball

Thrillville

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Time Pilot

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Toy Story Mania!

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Viva Piñata: Party Animals

Warlords

Nieuwe Xbox FPS Boost-games

Daarnaast mogen elf games op de bovenstaande lijst rekenen op de FPS Boost-functionaliteit van Xbox. Daar bovenop komen nog eens 26 andere titels die een hogere framerate kregen dan voorheen. Die lijst vind je hieronder.

lan Wake

Assassin’s Creed

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Darksiders

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Disney’s Chicken Little

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age II

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R. 3

Fable Anniversary

Fable III

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Far Cry 3

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Kameo: Elements of Power

Lego The Lord of the Rings

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Mirror’s Edge

Nier

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Rock of Ages

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Sonic Generations

Sonic Unleashed

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Tot slot maakt Microsoft bekend welke games op het Xbox Cloud Gaming-platform mogen rekenen op dezelfde FPS Boost.