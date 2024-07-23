Tado stopt na een jaar alweer met de Warmtepomp Connector

Gebruikers van de Tado Warmtepomp Connector hebben de afgelopen dagen wellicht even vreemd opgekeken. Een email naar alle gebruikers liet zien dat het bedrijf alweer stopt met de ondersteuning van dit product dat nog geen jaar op de markt is. Vorig jaar in oktober hebben we zelf de Tado Warmtepomp Connector nog getest. Volgens de mail kunnen gebruikers van dit product gratis upgraden naar de nieuwe Warmtepomp Optimizer X en zelfs andere aangesloten V3+-apparaten gratis upgraden naar de nieuwe Tado X-serie. De mail van Tado riep nogal wat vragen op. Waarom stopt Tado na amper een jaar met dit product? Waarom kunnen gebruikers dit product niet blijven gebruiken? We hebben contact opgenomen met Tado en kregen de volgende reactie:

Q: Why do you stop support for the Heat Pump Connector only one year after its introduction?

A: We value our customers highly and always aim to deliver best-in-class products and the best possible customer benefit. With the introduction of the Heat Pump Connector in 2023 we have made efficiency gains and cost reductions through smart heating accessible to heat pump owners for the first time. It is based on the proven V3+ technology platform and works with our V3+ smart thermostats.

With tado X we now have launched a new technology platform based on Thread and Matter connectivity which will run in addition to our established V3+ product line. While we are committed to supporting our V3+ ecosystem and products for more than 800.000 homes, we believe offering all our small active Heat Pump Connector customer base to move to the new tado° X system was an excellent upgrade opportunity for them and made strategic sense for tado° moving forward. Those customers who also invested in Smart Thermostats and Smart Radiator Thermostat got an offer to replace them as well, since the Heat Pump Optimizer is not compatible with V3+ smart thermostats.

This decision only affects the Heat Pump Connector product and tado° remains committed to supporting the rest of the V3+ product range well into the future.