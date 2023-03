Gerucht: Apple komt het komende half jaar met USB-C AirPods Pro

I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, with mass shipments expected in 2Q23-3Q23. By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3.

— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 24, 2023