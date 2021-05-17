Apple brengt lossless audio naar Apple Music zonder extra kosten

Vanmorgen schreven we al over het gerucht dat muziekstreamingdienst Apple Music abonnees binnenkort toegang geeft tot lossless audiostreaming. En nu hebben we de bevestiging. In een persbericht kondigt Apple aan dat abonnees op Apple Music vanaf juni 2021 toegang krijgen tot lossless audiostreaming en Spatial Audio met Dolby Atmos. En dat zonder extra kosten!

Apple today announced Apple Music is bringing industry-leading sound quality to subscribers with the addition of Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos. Spatial Audio gives artists the opportunity to create immersive audio experiences for their fans with true multidimensional sound and clarity. Subscribers will also be able to listen to more than 75 million songs in Lossless Audio — the way the artists created them in the studio. These new features will be available for Apple Music subscribers starting next month at no additional cost.