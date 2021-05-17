Apple brengt lossless audio naar Apple Music zonder extra kosten

Vanmorgen schreven we al over het gerucht dat muziekstreamingdienst Apple Music abonnees binnenkort toegang geeft tot lossless audiostreaming. En nu hebben we de bevestiging. In een persbericht kondigt Apple aan dat abonnees op Apple Music vanaf juni 2021 toegang krijgen tot lossless audiostreaming en Spatial Audio met Dolby Atmos. En dat zonder extra kosten!
Apple today announced Apple Music is bringing industry-leading sound quality to subscribers with the addition of Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos. Spatial Audio gives artists the opportunity to create immersive audio experiences for their fans with true multidimensional sound and clarity. Subscribers will also be able to listen to more than 75 million songs in Lossless Audio — the way the artists created them in the studio. These new features will be available for Apple Music subscribers starting next month at no additional cost.
Gebruikers kunnen straks dus zonder extra kosten genieten van audio in hoge kwaliteit op de gehele catalogus van 75 miljoen liedjes. De muziekstreamingdienst van Apple gebruikt hiervoor ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec). Gebruikers kunnen vanuit Apple Music naar Settings > Music > Audio Quality om de kwaliteit te wijzigen aan de hand van je verbinding. Thuis op wifi gebruik je bijvoorbeeld Hi-Resolution Lossless Audio van 24 bit met 192 kHz. Zit je op je 4g-verbinding en wil je minder data verbruiken? Dan zet je de kwaliteit iets lager.
Spatial Audio met Dolby Atmos naar Apple Music
Op het gebied van spatial audio met ondersteuning voor Dolby Atmos zul je het bij de lancering in juni moeten doen met enkele duizenden liedjes. Onder andere de AirPods Pro en AirPods Max ondersteunen spatial audio. Samen met Dolby Atmos creëert dit een ruimtelijk 3d-geluid, waarbij je hoofdbewegingen cruciaal zijn. Geluid van links verandert ineens in geluid van voren als je je hoofd naar links draait. Abonnees kunnen straks dus zonder extra kosten genieten van audio in hoge kwaliteit.
