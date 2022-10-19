NAD viert 50-jarig bestaan met speciale editie C 3050 LE versterker

NAD bestaat 50 jaar en viert dat onder andere met een gelimiteerde versterker met de naam C 3050 LE Stereophonic Amplifier. De versterker heeft een echte retro-look met led-verlichte VU-meters en een fineer walnoothouten behuizing. Onder die klassieke uitstraling vinden we echter de modernste technologieën met hi-res multi-room streaming, Dirac Room Correction, AirPlay 2, aptX HD bluetooth, stembediening met je favoriete stemassistent en HDMI eARC.
NAD bestaat sinds 1972 en bestaat dit jaar dus 50 jaar. Het bedrijf gaat ook precies 1972 exemplaren van de C 3050 LE stereo-versterker maken. Ieder exemplaar is genummerd en komt met een certificaat van echtheid.
Kenmerken NAD C 3050 LE
- Retro design elements include satin walnut case, front-panel VU meters, push-button input controls, 1970s cursive branding, and dark grey finish
- Limited-edition release: only 1,972 units will be produced, each of them individually numbered
- HybridDigital UcD Amplifier
- Continuous Power: 100 Watts per channel into 8/4 ohms
- Instantaneous Power: 135 Watts per channel
- Vanishingly low harmonic and intermodulation distortion
- MDC2 port for expanded functionality
- Pre-installed MDC2 BluOS-D module adds BluOS Hi-Res multiroom music streaming and Dirac Live room correction
- MDC2 BluOS-D module provides access to more than 20 streaming services, including several that offer lossless and high-resolution audio
- Support for Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Tidal Connect
- Voice control via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple Siri
- High-performance 32-bit/384kHz TI PCM5242 differential DAC
- Ultra-low-noise MM phono stage infrasonic filter
- One optical, one coaxial digital input
- HDMI eARC input
- One set of line-level analogue inputs with low-noise buffer stages
- Speaker A / Speaker B outputs
- Two-way Qualcomm aptX HD Bluetooth
- Subwoofer output
- Dedicated headphone amplifier
- Supplied accessories include an IR remote control and a calibrated microphone for Dirac Live setup
- CI-Friendly – IR remote, 12V Trigger out, IR in
- Seamless integrations with smarthome control systems such as Control4, Crestron, RTI, URC, Lutron, and Elan
Prijs en beschikbaarheid
De NAD CE 3050 LE zal vanaf midden november wereldwijd beschikbaar zijn. Wees er echter snel bij. Er zijn maar 1972 exemplaren beschikbaar. De prijs is, hoe kan het ook anders, het oprichtingsjaar van NAD: 1972 dollar.
