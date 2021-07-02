Nieuws Audio Soundbars

Klipsch komt met twee nieuwe soundbars met Dolby Atmos

02 juli 2021 3 Minuten 0 Reacties
Klipsch Cinema 1200

Fabrikant Klipsch heeft twee nieuwe soundbars met Dolby Atmos gepresenteerd. Het gaat om de Klipsch Cinema 1200 en de Klipsch Cinema 800.

Cinema 1200 Klipsch Cinema 800

Klipsch Cinema 1200

De Klipsch Cinema 1200 beschikt totaal over 1200 watt en functioneert als een Dolby Atmos 5.1.4-systeem dankzij de extra ‘upward-firing’ Atmos-speakers op de soundbar  zelf, een draadloze subwoofer van 12-inch en een extra paar draadloze speakers voor achter. Dit systeem levert 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos decoding. De soundbar is 54-inch breed (137,16 centimeter).

Specificaties Klipsch Cinema 1200

  • SPEAKER SYSTEM 54” 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System with 12” Wireless Subwoofer and Wireless Surround Speakers
  • MAX ACOUSTIC OUTPUT 109dB
  • HIGH FREQUENCY DRIVERS (3) 1″ (25.4mm) soft dome tweeters mated to Tractrix® horns
  • MIDRANGE (6) 3″ (76.2mm) high output oval fiber composite cone woofers
  • HEIGHT CHANNELS 3″ (76.2mm) high output Cerametallic cone woofers
  • SURROUNDS 3″ (76.2mm) high output fiber composite cone woofers
  • SUBWOOFER 12″ (305mm) wireless ported subwoofer
  • ENCLOSURE TYPE Bar: Wood • Subwoofer: Wood • Surround: Wood
  • TOTAL SYSTEM POWER 1200W
  • FREQUENCY RESPONSE 22-20kHz
  • INPUTS HDMI-eARC • (2) HDMI • Bluetooth® • 3.5mm Analog • Optical Digital
  • OUTPUTS Subwoofer (RCA) Output
  • DIMENSIONS (BAR) 54″ (137.2 cm) W x 2 15/16″ (7.5cm) H x 6 3/16″ (15.7cm) D
  • DIMENSIONS (SUBWOOFER) 15 5/8″ (39.6cm) W x 20 3/8″ (51.6cm) H x 15 7/8″ (40.3cm) D
  • FINISH Black (interchangeable walnut end caps included)
  • VOLTAGE 100-240V 50/60Hz internal power supply
  • WEIGHT 42 lbs (14.52kg)
  • INCLUDED ACCESSORIES
    LED Backlit Remote control
    (2) 1.5m power cord (Region specific)
    (2) Keyhole mounting clip(With 1/4 – 20 Screw) Wall mount template
    (2) AA batteries
    (1) 1.5m HDMI Cable
  • MOUNTING OPTIONS
    1/4-20 Keyhole Mount
    Included slim-depth wall brackets

Klipsch Cinema 800

De Klipsch Cinema 800 levert 3.1-kanaals geluid en komt met een draadloze subwoofer van 10-inch. Optioneel kun je de Klipsch Surround 3 wireless surround speakers (299 euro per paar) erbij kopen voor een 5.1-systeem. Dit model is een stukje kleiner met 48-inch (121.92 centimeter), maar nog steeds een behoorlijk grote soundbar. En zoals je kunt raden aan de hand van de 800 in de naam van dit model levert het geheel 800 watt.

Specificaties Klipsch Cinema 800

  • SPEAKER SYSTEM 48″ 3.1 Dolby Atmos soundbar with 10″ wireless subwoofer
  • MAX ACOUSTIC OUTPUT 107dB
  • HIGH FREQUENCY DRIVERS (3) 1″ (25.4mm) soft dome tweeters mated to Tractrix® horns
  • MIDRANGE (4) 3″ (76.2mm) high output oval fiber composite cone woofers
  • SUBWOOFER 10″ (254mm) wireless ported subwoofer
  • ENCLOSURE TYPE Bar: Wood • Subwoofer: Wood
  • SYSTEM POWER 800W
  • FREQUENCY RESPONSE 28-20kHz
  • INPUTS HDMI-eARC • (2) HDMI • Bluetooth® • 3.5mm Analog • Optical Digital
  • OUTPUTS Subwoofer (RCA) Output
  • DIMENSIONS (BAR) 48” (121.9cm) W x 2 7/8” (7.3cm) H x 3 3/8 (8.6cm) D
  • DIMENSIONS (SUBWOOFER) 14 1/4″ (36.8) W x 18 1/2″ (47.1cm) H x 14 1/2 (36.8cm) D
  • FINISH Black (interchangeable walnut end caps included)
  • VOLTAGE 100-240V 50/60Hz internal power supply
  • WEIGHT 22 lbs (9.98 kg)
  • INCLUDED ACCESSORIES
    LED Backlit Remote control
    (2) 1.5m power cord (Region specific)
    (2) Keyhole mounting clip(With 1/4 – 20 Screw) Wall mount template
    (2) AA batteries
    (1) 1.5m HDMI Cable
  • MOUNTING OPTIONS
    1/4-20 Keyhole Mount
    Included slim-depth wall brackets

In stijl met de Reference-serie

Beide soundbars moeten volgens de fabrikant een flinke upgrade ten opzichte van het normale tv-geluid bieden. Ze beschikken over ‘horn-loaded’-technologie van de Reference speakers van het bedrijf. Niet alleen wordt deze technologie overgenomen, ook de behuizing is in stijl met deze serie luidsprekers door het gebruik van hout. Ook is er next-gen hdmi eARC en 8k passthrough met ondersteuning voor Dolby Vision HDR. Daarnaast zijn ze ook geschikt om muziek te streamen via Spotify Connect. Er is verder ondersteuning voor Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, AirPlay 2 en bluetooth.

Advertentie

Prijs en beschikbaarheid

De Klipsch Cinema 1200 is vanaf augustus verkrijgbaar voor 1.499 euro. De Cinema 800 krijgt in augustus een verkoopadviesprijs van 999 euro. Een exacte bevestiging voor de markt in de Benelux is nog niet bekend, maar de goedkopere (en eerder uitgebrachte) soundbars in de Cinema-serie (600 en 400) zijn hier ook verkrijgbaar. We mogen er dus vanuit gaan dat de twee nieuwe soundbars ook in de Benelux zullen verschijnen.

Lees meer over Klipsch.

Bron Klipsch


Laat een reactie achter

Wil je een notificatie ontvangen wanneer er (op jouw reactie) gereageerd wordt? Maak dan een account aan.

Inloggen

Reacties (0)

Lees meer

Apple TV tvOS 15
Nieuws Beeld Mediaspelers 08 juni 2021

Apple presenteert tvOS 15 voor Apple TV: dit moet je weten

08 juni 2021
Music Emotion 6 voorzijde
Music Emotion Audio 28 mei 2021

Nieuwe uitgave: Music Emotion 6 2021

28 mei 2021
Focal Celestee
Nieuws Audio Hoofdtelefoons 28 januari 2021

Focal presenteert Celestee: High-end koptelefoon met 40mm drivers

28 januari 2021
PS 5 controller
Nieuws Entertainment Gaming 11 februari 2021

PlayStation 5-controllers hebben helaas een driftprobleem

11 februari 2021
Sennheiser IE 100 Pro Wireless
Nieuws Audio Hoofdtelefoons 05 maart 2021

Sennheiser komt met nieuwe in-ears IE 100 Pro en IE 100 Pro Wireless

05 maart 2021
spotify-logo-new
Nieuws Entertainment Streamingdiensten 26 januari 2021

Spotify breidt uit en brengt sectie voor audioboeken uit

26 januari 2021
Philips-9636
Verslag Beeld Lcd led tv's Oled tv's 27 januari 2021

Philips TV en Audio in 2021: dit zijn de vernieuwingen

27 januari 2021
F1 TV
Nieuws Entertainment Streamingdiensten 09 maart 2021

F1 TV krijgt Android TV-app, AirPlay en Chromecast

09 maart 2021