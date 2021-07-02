Klipsch komt met twee nieuwe soundbars met Dolby Atmos

Klipsch Cinema 1200

De Klipsch Cinema 1200 beschikt totaal over 1200 watt en functioneert als een Dolby Atmos 5.1.4-systeem dankzij de extra ‘upward-firing’ Atmos-speakers op de soundbar zelf, een draadloze subwoofer van 12-inch en een extra paar draadloze speakers voor achter. Dit systeem levert 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos decoding. De soundbar is 54-inch breed (137,16 centimeter).

Specificaties Klipsch Cinema 1200

SPEAKER SYSTEM 54” 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System with 12” Wireless Subwoofer and Wireless Surround Speakers

109dB HIGH FREQUENCY DRIVERS (3) 1″ (25.4mm) soft dome tweeters mated to Tractrix® horns

(6) 3″ (76.2mm) high output oval fiber composite cone woofers HEIGHT CHANNELS 3″ (76.2mm) high output Cerametallic cone woofers

3″ (76.2mm) high output fiber composite cone woofers SUBWOOFER 12″ (305mm) wireless ported subwoofer

Bar: Wood • Subwoofer: Wood • Surround: Wood TOTAL SYSTEM POWER 1200W

22-20kHz INPUTS HDMI-eARC • (2) HDMI • Bluetooth® • 3.5mm Analog • Optical Digital

Subwoofer (RCA) Output DIMENSIONS (BAR) 54″ (137.2 cm) W x 2 15/16″ (7.5cm) H x 6 3/16″ (15.7cm) D

15 5/8″ (39.6cm) W x 20 3/8″ (51.6cm) H x 15 7/8″ (40.3cm) D FINISH Black (interchangeable walnut end caps included)

100-240V 50/60Hz internal power supply WEIGHT 42 lbs (14.52kg)

LED Backlit Remote control

(2) 1.5m power cord (Region specific)

(2) Keyhole mounting clip(With 1/4 – 20 Screw) Wall mount template

(2) AA batteries

(1) 1.5m HDMI Cable

1/4-20 Keyhole Mount

Included slim-depth wall brackets

Klipsch Cinema 800

De Klipsch Cinema 800 levert 3.1-kanaals geluid en komt met een draadloze subwoofer van 10-inch. Optioneel kun je de Klipsch Surround 3 wireless surround speakers (299 euro per paar) erbij kopen voor een 5.1-systeem. Dit model is een stukje kleiner met 48-inch (121.92 centimeter), maar nog steeds een behoorlijk grote soundbar. En zoals je kunt raden aan de hand van de 800 in de naam van dit model levert het geheel 800 watt.

Specificaties Klipsch Cinema 800

SPEAKER SYSTEM 48″ 3.1 Dolby Atmos soundbar with 10″ wireless subwoofer

107dB HIGH FREQUENCY DRIVERS (3) 1″ (25.4mm) soft dome tweeters mated to Tractrix® horns

(4) 3″ (76.2mm) high output oval fiber composite cone woofers SUBWOOFER 10″ (254mm) wireless ported subwoofer

Bar: Wood • Subwoofer: Wood SYSTEM POWER 800W

28-20kHz INPUTS HDMI-eARC • (2) HDMI • Bluetooth® • 3.5mm Analog • Optical Digital

Subwoofer (RCA) Output DIMENSIONS (BAR) 48” (121.9cm) W x 2 7/8” (7.3cm) H x 3 3/8 (8.6cm) D

14 1/4″ (36.8) W x 18 1/2″ (47.1cm) H x 14 1/2 (36.8cm) D FINISH Black (interchangeable walnut end caps included)

100-240V 50/60Hz internal power supply WEIGHT 22 lbs (9.98 kg)

LED Backlit Remote control

(2) 1.5m power cord (Region specific)

(2) Keyhole mounting clip(With 1/4 – 20 Screw) Wall mount template

(2) AA batteries

(1) 1.5m HDMI Cable

1/4-20 Keyhole Mount

Included slim-depth wall brackets

In stijl met de Reference-serie

Beide soundbars moeten volgens de fabrikant een flinke upgrade ten opzichte van het normale tv-geluid bieden. Ze beschikken over ‘horn-loaded’-technologie van de Reference speakers van het bedrijf. Niet alleen wordt deze technologie overgenomen, ook de behuizing is in stijl met deze serie luidsprekers door het gebruik van hout. Ook is er next-gen hdmi eARC en 8k passthrough met ondersteuning voor Dolby Vision HDR. Daarnaast zijn ze ook geschikt om muziek te streamen via Spotify Connect. Er is verder ondersteuning voor Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, AirPlay 2 en bluetooth.

Prijs en beschikbaarheid

De Klipsch Cinema 1200 is vanaf augustus verkrijgbaar voor 1.499 euro. De Cinema 800 krijgt in augustus een verkoopadviesprijs van 999 euro. Een exacte bevestiging voor de markt in de Benelux is nog niet bekend, maar de goedkopere (en eerder uitgebrachte) soundbars in de Cinema-serie (600 en 400) zijn hier ook verkrijgbaar. We mogen er dus vanuit gaan dat de twee nieuwe soundbars ook in de Benelux zullen verschijnen.

