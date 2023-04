De invoer was: “Write a script with 3 scenes with a fight and a car crash with a man and a woman causing that crash.”

Uitvoer van ChatGPT:

Scene 1:

(A man and a woman are having a heated argument in a car while driving. The man is visibly angry and the woman is trying to calm him down.)

Man: “I can’t believe you would do this to me! You’re always causing problems and I’ve had enough of it.”

Woman: “I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to hurt you. Can we please talk about this calmly?”

Man: “No, I don’t want to talk. I just want you to shut up and leave me alone.”

(The woman tries to reach out and touch the man’s arm, but he shrugs her off. The car swerves and the man loses control.)

Scene 2:

(The car crashes into a tree, the sound of metal and glass breaking is heard. The woman is screaming and the man is unconscious. The car is smoking and the sound of sirens can be heard in the distance.)

Woman: “Oh my god, are you okay? Please wake up! (She shakes the man) Help, someone help us!”

(The sound of sirens is getting louder and the woman starts to weep.)

Scene 3:

(An ambulance and a police car arrive at the scene. Paramedics are working on the man and the woman is sitting on the side of the road, being comforted by a police officer.)

Paramedic: “We need to get him to the hospital right away. He’s unconscious but he’s breathing.”

Police officer: “Ma’am, can you tell me what happened? Did you have an argument before the accident?”

Woman: “Yes, we were arguing and he lost control of the car. It’s all my fault, I should have never touched him. I’m so sorry.”

Police officer: “I understand that you’re upset, but we need to investigate the cause of the accident. I’ll need to take your statement.”

(The man is loaded into the ambulance and the woman is taken away by the police officer. The sound of the ambulance leaving is heard as the scene ends.)

ChatGPT voegt er nog wat aan toe:

“This script describes a scene of a fight between a man and a woman in a car which leads to a car crash that causes injury to the man and emotional distress to the woman. It shows how fights can have serious consequences and how emotions can cloud judgement and lead to dangerous situations. It also shows how emergency services are called and how they work to help the people involved in the accident.”